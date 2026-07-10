Global wealth report: Why being a rich country doesn't always mean richer citizens 

A country can boast hundreds of thousands of dollars in wealth per adult and still leave the average citizen far behind.

That's the key takeaway from a new Visual Capitalist analysis based on the UBS Global Wealth Report. While countries like Switzerland and the United States dominate global rankings for average wealth, a closer look at median wealth — the amount owned by the person in the middle of the population — reveals a different picture.

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The contrast exposes how unevenly wealth is distributed and why averages alone can paint a misleading picture of prosperity.

Average wealth vs Median wealth

The difference between the two measures is simple but significant.

Average (mean) wealth is calculated by dividing a country's total household wealth by its adult population. Because it includes everyone, a relatively small number of billionaires and ultra-wealthy individuals can dramatically inflate the figure.

Median wealth, on the other hand, identifies the midpoint of the population. Half of adults own more wealth and half own less. Economists often consider it a better reflection of the financial position of a typical household because it is less influenced by extreme wealth at the top.

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Switzerland leads, but Luxembourg shines

According to the rankings, Switzerland remains the world's richest country by average wealth per adult, benefiting from its strong financial sector, high incomes and concentration of wealthy residents.

Luxembourg, Hong Kong and the United States also rank among the global leaders on this measure.

The order changes when median wealth is considered.

Luxembourg rises to the top, followed by Australia, Belgium and Hong Kong. These countries combine high levels of wealth with a relatively broader distribution of assets across households, suggesting that prosperity is shared more evenly than in many other wealthy nations.

US highlights inequality gap

The United States illustrates why comparing average and median wealth is important.

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Although it ranks among the world's wealthiest countries by average wealth, its position drops when measured by median wealth. The gap reflects a significant concentration of assets among high-net-worth individuals, while many households own considerably less than the national average.

The findings reinforce a broader trend seen across many developed economies, where booming stock markets and rising asset prices have boosted wealth disproportionately for those who already hold substantial investments.

Why median wealth matters

For governments and policymakers, the rankings carry an important message. Economic success is often judged by headline figures such as GDP or average wealth, but these numbers can mask deep inequalities. Median wealth provides a clearer indication of how financially secure the typical household is and how broadly economic gains are shared.

Countries with high median wealth generally have stronger household balance sheets, wider home ownership and greater financial resilience among the middle class.

More than just a statistical exercise

As debates over housing affordability, taxation, pensions and wealth inequality continue around the world, the distinction between average and median wealth is becoming increasingly relevant.

A nation may rank among the richest in the world, but if most of that wealth is concentrated in the hands of a few, the experience of ordinary citizens can be markedly different.

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The latest rankings serve as a reminder that prosperity is about more than the size of a country's wealth. It is also about how widely that wealth is shared — and for many economists, median wealth remains one of the clearest measures of that reality.