'Gold standard in urgent care and kindness': Woman lauds Blinkit's ambulance service for saving grandfather’s life, Deepinder Goyal reacts

A marketing and advertising professional in Gurugram Monday lauded Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service that saved her grandfather's life.

In a now-viral LinkedIn post, Komal Kataria recounted a critical incident where her grandfather required immediate medical attention. "My grandfather needed urgent medical attention, and we called Blinkit Ambulance. I expected the usual long wait, chaotic rush, and unclear processes. But what happened next left me in awe," she remarked, highlighting the ambulance's swift arrival and efficient response.

The paramedics conducted on-the-spot tests, including blood pressure, sugar, and oxygen levels, ensuring her grandfather's stabilisation en route to the hospital, she said, adding, their commitment extended beyond just transportation. "What stood out the most? Their compassion and integrity. They didn’t just drop us off and leave. They stayed until the doctor arrived, providing a detailed handover of my grandfather’s condition. When my mother, out of gratitude, tried to offer them money off the books, they politely refused," Kataria noted.

Kataria further praised the quick-service medical initiative saying, "Blinkit isn’t just revolutionising quick commerce—it’s redefining emergency response." Her experience reflects a broader sentiment of appreciation towards the innovative service model that Blinkit has implemented.

"Kudos to the team for setting a gold standard in urgent care and human kindness," she concluded, summing up the general consensus around Blinkit's approach to emergency services.

Deepinder Goyal, CEO of Zomato, the parent company of Blinkit, responded to the post by expressing his satisfaction with the service, stating, "I am so glad we were able to help. Wishing your grandfather a speedy recovery."

"Ambulance was a lifesaver—literally. Huge respect for what you’re building!" Kataria replied thanking Goyal.

Earlier, an AIIMS neurosurgeon has also validated the effectiveness of Blinkit's service describing it as the "healthcare revolution India had been waiting for".

