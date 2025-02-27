scorecardresearch
Blinkit to deliver Apple MacBooks, iPads and other Apple accessories in 10 minutes

Blinkit CEO announced on X that the quick commerce platform will now deliver Apple products and accessories in 10 minutes to users.

The quick commerce frenzy continues to reach new heights everyday as Blinkit CEO Albinder Dhindsa announced that users will now be able to get MacBooks, iPads and other Apple products delivered in just 10 minutes. The announcement was made on X (formerly Twitter) indicating that Blinkit now sells a whole catalogue of Apple products, ranging from MacBooks to Apple Watches and iPads.

The post also details that deliveries for these Apple products have commenced in cities like Delhi NCR, Mumbai, Hyderabad, Pune, Lucknow, Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Jaipur, Bengaluru and Kolkata.

Blinkit users already had a whole host of tech accessories available for 10-mniute delivery, including iPhones and other smartphones as well as other devices like gaming consoles, keyboards, and more.

While Dhindsa mentioned that the quick commerce platform has started delivery of these Apple products, at the present moment, the app still mentions that certain products including iPad 10th generation and Apple EarPods are "Coming soon" in locations of Mumbai.

Published on: Feb 27, 2025, 2:42 PM IST
