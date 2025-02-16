‘Healthcare revolution India has been waiting for’: AIIMS professor praises Blinkit's 10-minute ambulance service

A professor at AIIMS Delhi praised Blinkit’s 10-minute ambulance service, calling it a “healthcare revolution India has been waiting for.” Deepak Agrawal, Professor of Neurosurgery, described how the service delivered life-saving emergency care to a trauma patient in a post that sparked a wide discussion online.

In a LinkedIn post, Agrawal detailed the emergency response provided by Blinkit’s ambulance staff before the patient arrived at the AIIMS Trauma Centre.

“Today AIIMS Trauma centre received a patient brought by Blinkit ambulance services. Paramedic staff came and given the hand over. Nurse was the EMT,” he wrote, sharing a list of interventions:

1. C-spine stabilized with a hard cervical collar

2. Suctioning for excessive secretions

3. Started on NRBM for low oxygen saturation

4. Right lower limb splinted for a suspected fracture

5. Tranexamic acid administered for low blood pressure

6. 1L Ringer’s lactate given

7. Patient placed on a spine board

This is the kind of service we used to read about and see in developed countries and is the healthcare revolution India has been waiting for,” Agrawal added.

His post drew appreciation from several users, highlighting how vital such services are. One user commented, “First aid from first responders is crucial. The detailed care and preparedness demonstrated by the Blinkit ambulance team is truly commendable.” Another wrote, “Our national highways need such services. If accident victims can be taken to the hospital within the golden hour, many lives could be saved.”

Some users questioned the hype, with one remarking, “Why is everyone acting like Blinkit invented ambulances or something?” A reply clarified, “It’s not about invention. It’s about action in emergencies—something the public wants to see implemented.”

Blinkit launched its 10-minute ambulance service on January 2 as part of its initiative to improve emergency medical access. The ambulances are equipped with life-saving devices, including oxygen cylinders, AEDs, monitors, and emergency medicines, staffed by paramedics, assistants, and trained drivers.