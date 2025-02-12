After Xiaomi smartphones, Blinkit to now deliver Smart LED TVs in 10 minutes

After smartphones, quick-commerce startup Blinkit will now start delivering newly launched Xiaomi Smart LED TVs in select areas of Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru, founder and CEO Albinder Dhindsa said Wednesday. TVs from more brands will be soon added to the service, he added.

Taking to X, Dhindsa shared that Blinkit will deliver Xiaomi Smart LED TVs in the size 43 inches and 32 inches. "You can now get a TV delivered through Blinkit in minutes! We just launched Xiaomi Smart LED TVs (43" & 32") in select areas of Delhi NCR, Mumbai and Bengaluru. These will be delivered via our dedicated large order delivery fleet. The installation of the TV will be done by the brand. TV's from more brands coming soon," he posted.

The Blinkit expansion of its 10-minute delivery service comes only weeks after the Zomato-owned company announced a partnership with Xiaomi and Nokia to deliver phones in parts of Delhi NCR, Mumbai, and Bengaluru.

The move comes after Blinkit announced its expansion into electronics early last month. “You can now get laptops, monitors, printers and more delivered in 10 minutes! We're expanding our electronics range to cover more use cases and have partnered up with leading brands in this category,” Dhindsa wrote on X.

He added that the platform will deliver laptops from HP; monitors from Lenovo, Zebronics and MSI; and printers from Canon and HP to those living in Delhi NCR, Pune, Mumbai, Bengaluru, Kolkata and Lucknow.

In response to the Blinkit announcement Wednesday, an X user asked, "How long before i can get a car in 10 minutes?"

"Impulse buying on next level," said another user.