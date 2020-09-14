Google Doodle today: Google thanks coronavirus frontline workers

Today's Google Doodle said a big thank you to all the coronavirus helpers via an animated graphic. Coronavirus helpers include doctors, healthcare professionals and delivery personnel who are at the forefront of the crisis globally. The Thank You Coronavirus helpers Google Doodle features animated graphics of chefs, teachers and sweepers, among other professionals, who are working round-the-clock during the pandemic.

Though the doodle was initially shared in April 2020, another reminder and appreciation was needed given the drastic uptick in the COVID-19 cases globally with no vaccine in sight. Google wrote on its Doodles page, "As COVID-19 continues to impact communities around the world, people are coming together to help one another now more than ever. We're launching a Doodle series to recognise and honor many of those on the front lines. Today, we'd like to say: To all coronavirus helpers, thank you."

At the bottom of the message, Google also put a lowdown on precautionary measures against novel coronavirus. This included simple steps like, "Wear a mask. Save lives. Wear a face cover. Wash your hands. Keep a safe distance." Apart from this, don't forget to wash your hands with soap and water regularly and cover your face while sneezing and coughing. Wear a mask when physical distancing is not possible and maintain a safe distance from any person who is coughing or sneezing.

Google also shared this doodle on its official Twitter handle and wrote, "The best way to say thank you to all those on the front lines is by staying at home. Together, we will move past this. #GoogleDoodle"