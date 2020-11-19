Government announces reservation of seats for wards of Covid warriors in MBBS

The Central government has decided to introduce a new category called 'Wards of COVID Warriors' in the guidelines for selection and nomination of candidates against Central Pool MBBS seats for the academic year 2020-21, announced the Union Minister for Health and Family Welfare, Harsh Vardhan today.

Vardhan said in a tweet, "Proud to announce a new category for selection of candidates from 'Wards of COVIDWarriors' under Central Pool of MBBS/BDS seats to honour of the sacrifice of numerous 'COVID Warriors' who laid down their lives while serving society."

This move of the government aims to honour and dignify the noble contribution made by the Corona warriors in treatment and management of COVID-19 patients. Many frontline workers lost their lives in lines of duty.

The health minister said, "This will honour the Solemn Sacrifice of all COVID warriors who served with selfless dedication for the cause of duty and humanity"

The Minister said the definition of Covid warrior has been laid down by the Government of India. He was quoted saying, "Covid Warriors are all public healthcare providers including community health workers, who may have to be in direct contact and care of Covid-19 patients and who may be at risk of being impacted by this. Private hospital staff and retired/volunteer/ local urban bodies/ contracted/ daily wage/ ad-hoc/ outsourced staff requisitioned by States/ Central hospitals/ autonomous hospitals of Central/ States/UTs, AIIMS and Institutes of National Importance (INIs)/ hospitals of Central Ministries drafted for Covid19 related responsibilities are all included."

He added that the State/UT Government will certify the eligibility for this category.

Five Central Pool MBBS seats have been reserved for this Category for the year 2020-21, he further added.

The selection of candidates will be made by the Medical Council Committee (MCC) through online application on the basis of rank obtained in the NEET-2020 conducted by National Testing Agency.

Also Read: BT Buzz: Can BPCL acquisition slingshot Anil Agarwal to Mukesh Ambani's league?

Also Read: AstraZeneca, Oxford vaccine shows 'strong response' in older adults

Also Read: Karnataka eyes 50% market share of country's $100 billion bio-economy by 2025