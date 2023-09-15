'Govinda has nothing to do with it,' says his manager amid reports of the actor being probed in Rs 1,000 cr ponzi scam case

The Odisha Economic Offences Wing (EOW) on September 13 said that it will question Bollywood actor Govinda in connection with a Rs 1,000-crore pan-India online ponzi scam probe. The authorities said that the Solar Techno Alliance (STA-Token) with an online presence in several countries was illegally operating a pyramid-structured under the scam in the garb of crypto investment.

It was being reported that Govinda endorsed the company's operations in the promotional videos, hence he would be questioned. However, Govinda's manager has given a clarification regarding this and said that the actor has nothing to do with the case.

Here's what Govinda's manager said:

Govinda’s name has been highlighted to be questioned by EOW in the online ponzi scam. The actor had reportedly endorsed the company's operations in a few promotional videos.

Amid all this, his manager Shashi Sinha told ETimes that 'half baked news has been circulated in the media' and that the actor has got nothing to do with it. "Govinda had gone through an agency for an event and returned we have nothing to do with the business or branding of it. All half baked news has been published in the media," Sinha stated.

The EOW had last month arrested the ponzi firm's country head Gurtej Singh and its Odisha chief Norod Das.

On August 16, the investigating agency had apprehended Ratnakar Palai, an up-line member of STA having huge number of members below him (known as down-line members in the MLM/pyramid-based schemes/scams).

An official statement by the EOW said the company had reportedly collected Rs 30 crore from 10,000 people in Odisha's Bhadrak, Keonjhar, Balasore, Mayurbhanj and Bhubaneswar.

Meanwhile, the Bureau of Immigration also issued a lookout circular against David Gez, a Hungarian national. He was heading the ponzi firm which allegedly lured people on social media to invest in crypto-currency and encouraged its members to enroll more investors.

(With inputs from PTI)

