Gujarat Election Result 2022: Date, time, when and where to watch live coverage; all you need to know

Gujarat Result 2022: After two phases of polling and exit poll results, all eyes are on the official Gujarat election results which will be announced on Thursday, December 8. Gujarat, which has the 182-member House, went to polls in two phases on December 1 and 5. Exit polls have predicted a landslide win for the ruling Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), which is predicted to win 100-plus seats, higher than what it had got in the last election. In 2017, the BJP had got 99 seats while Congress had cornered 77.

Gujarat Result Day and Timing: 8th December, 8 am

The Election Commission (EC) will take up the counting of votes at 8 am on Thursday (December 8) and will continue till all the votes are counted.

Gujarat election result: When and where to watch live coverage

The EC will publish the results in real-time on its website - eci.gov.in. The live coverage of Gujarat results can also be tracked on Aaj Tak and India Today.

Gujarat: Exit Polls 2022



The ruling BJP is set to win the state record for 7th consecutive time, according to several exit polls published on Monday. India Today-Axis My India has predicted 129-151 seats with over 46 per cent votes. If this number holds true, this will be the biggest victory for the saffron party in Gujarat's history.

The Congress, which bettered its tally last time, is predicted to lose ground this time and win only 16-30 seats. The AAP is expected to win 9-21 seats with 20 per cent vote share, as per Axis My India.

Today's Chanakya has also made a somewhat similar forecast for Gujarat. As per Today's Chanakya, the saffron party is expected to get 150 seats, Congress 19 and 11. Other predictions range from 110 to 148 seats for the BJP. The Congress at best can get 61 and AAP 21.

