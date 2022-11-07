Guru Nanak Jayanti 2022: Gurpurab wishes, messages, images, quotes, stickers to share

Guru Nanak Jayanti or Gurupurab, marks the birth anniversary of the philosopher, spiritual master and founder of the Sikh religion, Guru Nanak. Kartika Poornima and Guru Purab both are falling on the same day as usual. According to the Gregorian calendar, this year the birth aniversary falls on November 8, 2022. The Purnima tithi starts on November 7, 2022, at 04:15 pm.

The Sikh religion revolves around the religious text compiled in Guru Granth Sahib. The sacred book focuses on the idea that the creator of the universe is one. The day starts early following a procession to Gurudwaras.

Guru Nanak wishes, quotes and messages

1. Nanak naam jahaaz hai, jo chadhe so uttre paar! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

2. May Wahe Guru shower his blessings on you! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

3. God is one, but he has countless forms. He is the creator of the universe. This Gurpurab, may all your wishes and dreams come true. Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

4. Raj karega khalsa, aakee rehae naa koe, Waheguru Ji Ka Khalsa Waheguru Ji Ki Fateh! Happy Gurpurab!

5. May Wahe Guru give you whatever your heart wants! Happy Guru Nanak Jayanti!

6. Warm wishes to you and your family on this auspicious occasion of Gurpurab. May this day bring lots of joy and happiness to your life!

7. The production of children, the nurture of those born, and the daily life of men, of these matters, women are visibly the cause.

8. If there is one God, then there is only His way to attain Him, not another. One must follow that way and reject the other. Worship not him who is born only to die, but him who is eternal and is contained in the whole universe.

The Indian High Commission in Pakistan is coordinating with Sikh pilgrims visiting the country on the occasion of Gurupurab. Sikh jathas or groups of pilgrims crossed the Wagah border on Sunday to visit Nankana Sahib in Pakistan’s Punjab province. Nankana Sahib is the birthplace of Guru Nanak Dev. On his birth anniversary on November 8, Sikh jathas are travelling to the gurudwara to take part in the celebrations.

