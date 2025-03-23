‘Guthka packets at 9,000 feet...’: Viral post questions why can’t Indian tourists pick up own trash, triggers debate

Responsible tourism in India is essential not only to preserve the country’s rich cultural heritage and breathtaking natural landscapes but also to ensure that future generations can enjoy them. Every year, millions of visitors flock to iconic destinations — from the snow‑capped Himalayas to the sun‑drenched beaches of Goa and the architectural marvels of Rajasthan — yet the rising volume of plastic waste, food wrappers, and other litter threatens their beauty and ecological balance.

A recent Reddit post highlights just how pervasive this problem has become. Photographs shared by a user showed discarded gutkha (chewing tobacco) packets and stains marring pristine white snow at over 9,000 feet above sea level. The poster lamented that “at 9,000 feet above sea level, there are hardly 100 tourists, yet there is gutka & litter in the snow,” questioning, “What’s stopping Indian tourists from picking up their own trash?”

Netizens responded with dismay — and alarm — relating similar experiences. One user recounted finding “liquor bottles, Gutka packets and orange spits on white snow” along the Tungnath Trail. Another observed that littering was not limited to visitors: “I visited Kashmir…towards the end of the trip I realized that locals themselves aadha kachra karte hai…they casually leave plastic, bottles behind at picnic spots.”

Several contributors contrasted domestic behaviour with conduct abroad. “What’s funny is that these same people will behave when abroad, because they know they will have to face consequences for this kinda stuff,” one commenter noted. Another traveller, currently in Sri Lanka, wrote, “Even places where locals live…are so clean. A country that’s our immediate neighbour, culturally so similar…so beautiful. I love being Indian but my god did I feel bad.”

Proposed solutions ranged from education to enforcement. One suggestion called for installing surveillance cameras and publicly shaming offenders on digital banners — an approach aimed at deterring littering through social accountability.

Ultimately, fostering a culture of responsible tourism in India requires both individual commitment and systemic change. Visitors can start with simple practices:

Carry reusable water bottles instead of single‑use plastics

Dispose of waste only in designated bins

Participate in community clean‑up drives

Politely remind peers to pick up after themselves

These small actions dramatically reduce environmental footprints, protect wildlife, and prevent pollution of rivers, lakes, and mountain ecosystems. Moreover, a clean environment supports local economies: travellers return and spend more in destinations that remain attractive and unspoiled.