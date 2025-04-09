'Guy in-charge is a nightmare': Redditor shares experience of working with toxic boss

A social media user recently shared his experience of working with a toxic boss in a post on Reddit. In the post, the user called their manager "a complete trainwreck" and said that it's been 3 years and he still wonders how anyone thought this person deserved the role.

Giving further insight into their boss, the user wrote that there is a guy in their office who started as a Technical Associate Manager (TAM) alongside his boss, who has been grinding hard and climbing to lead, still he reports to this guy.

"Plot twist: he knows nothing about the product. Nada. Call him out, and he'd panic, frantically hunting for a technical lead to save him. His day? Sipping chai, scrolling Big Basket, eyeing local real estate, phone calls with friends and relatives and playing indoor games," the Reddit post read.

The user further said productivity is a myth at the office and that their boss bad-mouths his own hires, shares internal conversations of employees with other colleagues, all of this while playing favourites.

They also mentioned that their boss has a special penchant for cracking sexist jokes on women employees in the team.

"The vibe he brings is suffocating. He's got a special talent for criticising women on the team, tossing out cringe "jokes" about them to his buddies, like calling them "mileage horses", "mustangs". The product's solid, but the internal management -- and this guy leading the charge -- is a nightmare. How does someone this clueless stick around?"

His post resonated with Reddit users, who said that they have worked with a similar manager at least once in their careers. "Are you talking about my manager?" a user asked.

"Did you just describe Michael Scott? The Dunder Mifflin guy," a second user said. Replying to this user, the Redditor said, "Lol, Micheal Scott's a saint compared to this creep. At least he cared, my guy's a lead for chai sutta chronicles."

"This sounds like a template for most of the managers I have worked with (sic)," another Reddit user commented.