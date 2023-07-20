Gym owner arrested after Delhi man gets electrocuted while running on treadmill

A shocking incident unfolded on Tuesday at Gymplex Fitness Zone in Rohini’s Sector 15, North Delhi, when a 24-year-old man, Saksham Pruthi, died due to electrocution while working out on a treadmill.

The unfortunate incident occurred at around 7:30 am when Saksham, a tech graduate and an employee at a Gurugram-based company, was engaged in his morning exercise routine.

Eyewitnesses reported that after completing his workout, Saksham sat down to rest, but suddenly collapsed. Gym staff and fellow gym-goers immediately rushed to his aid and quickly arranged for him to be taken to a nearby hospital.

Despite their prompt actions, the medical team at the hospital declared Saksham dead. Subsequent to the postmortem report, authorities confirmed that the cause of death was indeed electrocution.

Saksham’s grieving mother, still grappling with the sudden loss of her son, firmly believes that the incident occurred due to the negligence of the gym owner. She expressed her desire for justice and recounted how Saksham had left for the gym early in the morning after having an apple.

"He ate an apple and left for the gym at 6 am. Later, we received a call informing us about the incident. I want justice for my son," Saksham’s mother said.

The police have registered a case under the sections pertaining to culpable homicide not amounting to murder and negligent conduct with respect to machinery. As a result of the ongoing investigation, the gym manager, Anubhav Duggal, has been taken into custody by the authorities.

As the investigation into the incident continues, friends, family and the community mourn the untimely passing of the young man. The tragic event serves as a stark reminder of the important of safety measures and vigilance at fitness facilities to prevent such accidents from recurring in the future.

Also Watch | Titanic submarine tragedy: James Cameron set to work on Titan submersible film/web series? OceanGate deletes website, social media accounts, CEO Stockton Rush's creating 'mousetrap for billionaires’?