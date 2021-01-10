'Haan ye karlo pehle': Pakistan power blackout triggers meme fest

Pakistan blackout news: Several Pakistani cities plunged into darkness on Saturday due to a fault in the power distribution system. The power blackout was reported across cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Lahore and others shortly before midnight.
According to the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, the lines of National Transmission Dispatch Company tripped. Pakistani Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan told PTI that the power distribution system frequency dropped from fifty to zero suddenly. As Pakistani authorities try to ascertain the exact cause behind this blackout and bring the situation back to normal, Twitter users decided to have some fun.
Here are some memes on Pakistan power blackout
Pakistanis on blackout
#blackout happensCrazy 4 BTS (@Crazy4BTS1) January 9, 2021
Other countries VS Pakistan
(Panicked reaction) (make memes) pic.twitter.com/iGUMALheKC
My mobile phone did not betray me
When my phone doesn't turn off throughout the whole night:#blackout pic.twitter.com/nDB4ZRsUjQZain_ul_abideen (@One_Spoiled_Kid) January 10, 2021
Feeling lucky since I slept at 8pm
"Poora Pakistan #blackout pe memes banatey hue"jmj (@hein_sachi) January 10, 2021
Mein jo Raat 8 bajey hi sou gya tha: pic.twitter.com/HK0K2Xty6N
Imran khan on Pakistanis posting 50 million memes in only 30 minutes
Record break by Pakistan,posting 50Million Memes in just 30Min during electricity breakdown #blackoutAlan Walker (@Mind_of_24) January 10, 2021
Meanwhile #ImranKhan - pic.twitter.com/BlPpMAIYvh
Anup Soni warns goats in Pakistan, hmm
This meme is for all bakri in Pakistan after #blackout pic.twitter.com/eCXjWbAc4cHimanshu (@_Himanshu_S) January 10, 2021
Pot of gold for memers
Pura Pakistan #blackout Se pareshan tha.Jahangeer Qureshi (@iamkaptaan) January 10, 2021
Le memers jnko meme material mil gya: pic.twitter.com/QyQ00X3urm
Night mood in Naya Pakistan
Finally imran khan introduces night mood in Naya pakistan #Blackout pic.twitter.com/IgzJ55B4o3Karachi Memes (@KarachiMemes) January 10, 2021
Pakistan's electricity minister when he sees Pakistan blackout memes
#blackout in whole Pakistan-__-hani ali (@notsohani) January 9, 2021
Pakistanis start making memes about it.
Wazir-e-Bijli : pic.twitter.com/o7qZGX7us7
Pakistan and memes
If the war is fought with memes, Pakistan is winning hands down.#BlackoutMehreen. (@Meherr_) January 9, 2021
Le Indians right now
The whole #India is celebrating #blackout in #Pakistan...Trending Memes Club (@TrendingMemesIN) January 9, 2021
pic.twitter.com/leOUVpsr4b
While some users were trending memes and poking fun at the power crisis in Pakistan, others also shared images of patients in Pakistani hospitals.
Meanwhile, please pray for all those who are currently on ventilators. I hope every hospital in Pakistan has adequate power supply during this time.#blackout#electricity pic.twitter.com/waFAlFwdBaBunny (@MemesByZayn) January 9, 2021
So 2021 just started with a blackout.Making memes don't forget to pray for patients.(@DiaRajput33) January 10, 2021
@ImranKhanPTI introduces "Night Mood" in Naya pakistan.#BlackOutPakistan #blackout pic.twitter.com/iWzhj5urNY
