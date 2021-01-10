'Haan ye karlo pehle': Pakistan power blackout triggers meme fest

Pakistan blackout news: Several Pakistani cities plunged into darkness on Saturday due to a fault in the power distribution system. The power blackout was reported across cities like Karachi, Rawalpindi, Islamabad, Multan, Lahore and others shortly before midnight.

According to the Deputy Commissioner of Islamabad, the lines of National Transmission Dispatch Company tripped. Pakistani Power Minister Omar Ayub Khan told PTI that the power distribution system frequency dropped from fifty to zero suddenly. As Pakistani authorities try to ascertain the exact cause behind this blackout and bring the situation back to normal, Twitter users decided to have some fun.

Here are some memes on Pakistan power blackout

Pakistanis on blackout

