Happy Independence Day 2021: Wishes, messages, quotes, images, Facebook, WhatsApp status to share

Independence Day is celebrated on August 15 every year to commemorate the sacrifices made by our freedom fighters to free India from the clutches of British rule. The day is observed as a national holiday and events like flag hoisting ceremonies, kite flying competitions, drills, speeches, etc are held across the country.

On the occasion of 75th Independence Day this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi will give his annual address to the nation from the ramparts of the Red Fort in the presence of the Indian athletes who won at the Tokyo Olympics 2020.

Indian athletes won seven medals at the recently concluded international sporting event-a gold, two silver and four bronze medals.

Also Read: Delhi govt plans to celebrate 75th Independence Day in a big way, say sources

Security measures have already been ramped up across the national capital. While mass gatherings are not going to happen this year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, we still can make this day even more special for our family members and friends by sending messages that instill patriotic fervour in citizens.

If you are searching for inspiring quotes, wishes, SMS, Facebook and WhatsApp messages to share with your friends and family members, then we have you covered.

Also Read: Traffic police issues Independence Day advisory for Noida-Delhi commuters

Here are some quotes, wishes, SMS, Facebook, WhatsApp status that you can share with your family and friends on this occasion:

"It is easy to kill individuals, but you cannot kill the ideas. Great empires crumbled, while the ideas survived."- Bhagat Singh

"At the stroke of the midnight hour, when the world sleeps, India will awake to life and freedom."- Jawaharlal Nehru

Carried with care, coated with pride, dipped in love, fly in glory, moments of freedom in shade of joy. Proud to be an Indian, Happy Independence Day.

"Those who deny freedom to others deserve it not for themselves."- Abraham Lincoln

Nothing is more important than Independence and liberty. Happy Independence Day 2021

"One individual may die for an idea but that idea will, after his death, incarnate itself in a thousand lives."- Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose

Hold your head high; let the world know you are proud to be an Indian. Vande Mataram and Happy Independence Day.

"So long as you do not achieve social liberty, whatever freedom is provided by the law is of no avail to you."- Dr BR Ambedkar

Today let us take some time to value our nation and never forget the sacrifices from those who gave us freedom. Happy Independence Day

"We have believed, and we do believe now, that freedom is indivisible, that peace is indivisible, that economic prosperity is indivisible."- Indira Gandhi

Also Read: Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, tweets PM Modi

Independence Day images, WhatsApp and Facebook status