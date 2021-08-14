Aug 14 to be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day, tweets PM Modi

Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced on Saturday that August 14 will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day. PM Modi stated that the pains of India's partition can never be forgotten, adding that millions of people were displaced during the partition, and many lost their lives amidst the "mindless" hate and violence.

"Partition's pains can never be forgotten. Millions of our sisters and brothers were displaced and many lost their lives due to mindless hate and violence," the Prime Minister wrote on Twitter. "In memory of the struggles and sacrifices of our people, 14th August will be observed as Partition Horrors Remembrance Day," he added.

In another tweet, PM Modi wrote, "May the #PartitionHorrorsRemembranceDay keep reminding us of the need to remove the poison of social divisions, disharmony and further strengthen the spirit of oneness, social harmony and human empowerment."

On August 14, 1947, India and Pakistan were partitioned. Pakistan was carved out as a Muslim country after the division of India by British colonial rule. The partition had resulted in mass migration and violence in which millions of people had lost their lives. Pakistan celebrates August 14 as its Independence Day.

This year, India will be celebrating its 75th Independence Day on August 15. PM Modi will unfurl the Indian flag at the Red Fort, New Delhi on Sunday. The Prime Minister will address the nation shortly after unfurling the tricolour at the Red Fort.

