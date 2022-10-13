Happy Karwa Chauth 2022: Wishes, images, quotes, wallpaper, status to share with your life partner

Karwa Chauth is a popular Hindu festival celebrated across India. As part of this festival, women fast a day long for the long lives of their husbands. This festival falls on the fourth day after Purnima in the Hindu calendar’s Kartika month. Karwa Chauth is being celebrated on October 13 this year. Women worship Lord Shiva and Lord Ganesha and complete their fast by moonsighting and making offerings to the moon. While it is celebrated across India, states like Delhi, Jammu, Uttar Pradesh, Rajasthan, Punjab, Himachal Pradesh and Haryana observe it religiously.

This year, Karwa Chauth will begin at 01:59 pm on October 13 and end at 03:08 am on October 14. Puja timings for the day will be from 06:01 pm to 07:15 pm. In case you are away from your family and wondering how to make this Karwa Chauth special, we have you covered.

Happy Karwa Chauth 2022 wishes, quotes

- Happy Karwa Chauth. Embrace the bond of love with sparkling moments and memorable gifts!

- “A perfect marriage is just two imperfect people who refuse to give up on each other.”- Kate Stewart

- May this moonlight fill your life with cheer, hilarity, vivacity and harmony. Happy Karwa Chauth.

- “What counts in making a happy marriage is not so much how compatible you are but how you deal with incompatibility.”- Leo Tolstoy

- Hope this day strengthens the bond of love between you two. May the almighty bless you with a happy and long married life.

- “Marriage is sharing life with your friend, enjoying the journey along the way and arriving at every destination together.”- Fawn Weaver

- “A marriage is not a noun; it is a verb. It isn’t something you get. It’s the way you love your partner everyday.”- Barbara de Angelis

- Wishing you the happiest of marriages with a perfect husband. Happy Karwa Chauth!

- “A successful marriage requires falling in love many times, always with the same person.” - Mignon McLaughlin

