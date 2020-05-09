Mother's Day 2020 Date: When is Mother's day, importance, how and why to celebrate

How We celebrate Mother's day

Mother's Day will be celebrated on May 10 this year. On Mother's Day, people celebrate motherhood and mothers in their families. This is the day when they thank their mothers for their efforts. People make this day special for their mothers by preparing gifts, flower bouquets, food for them. Earlier, Chistrians used to take their mothers to the Church. This year, all these things are not possible due to coronavirus lockdown.

When is Mother's Day 2020

Mother's Day is celebrated differently in other countries. In the UK, this day is celebrated on the fourth Sunday of March in the memory of Mother Church on Christian Mothering Sunday. In Greece, this day is observed on February 2. Many Arab countries celebrate this special day on March 21. However, most other countries, including India celebrate this day on May 10.

Importance of Mother's Day

Mother's Day was first celebrated by the Greeks and the Romans in ancient time by worshipping Goddess Rhea and Cybelle. It is widely believed that Mother's Day celebration first began in the US when a woman named Anna Jarvis wanted a special day because her mother had expressed such a desire. When her mother died, Jarvis took up the initiative and held a memorial for her mother in 1908, three years after her death at St Andrew's Methodist Church in West Virginia.

Why to Celebrate Mother's Day

It is said that though she herself did not attend this ceremony, she sent a telegram to the guests, highlighting the importance of the day. She sent them 500 white carnations along with the telegram, according to popular legends. Anna's mother Ann Reeves Jarvis was a peace activist who tended to the wounded soldiers during the American Civil War. She was also a founder of the Mother's Day Work Clubs that worked in the area of publis health. Her contribution towards the society and Anna's utmost respect towards her mother led to Mother's Day being declared as a national holiday by the American statesman and lawyer Woodrow Wilson.

