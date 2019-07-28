Harsh Goenka slams Swiss hotel for issuing code of conduct for Indian guests

RPG Enterprises Chairman Harsh Goenka took to Twitter to criticise a Swiss hotel for specifically issuing a 'code of conduct' for Indian guests. Hotel Gstaad issued a notice addressing 'guests from India' and jotted down a list of rules in order for them to enjoy their holiday.

The notice signed by the manager, Christaine Matti began with the rule that the guests should not take anything away from the breakfast table and eat it there only. "Please do not take anything with you, the food is for breakfast only. If you would like a lunch bag, you can order it from the service staff and pay for it."

It also said that 'other guests also want an appetising buffet' and hence, the Indian guests should only use the cutlery provided. The note also asked Indians to be quiet. "In addition to you, there are other guests from all over the world in the hotel. They also appreciate the peace and quiet and therefore we ask you to be quiet in the corridor and not speak too loud on the balcony".

Harsh Goenka shared the note and said that he felt angry, humiliated and wanted to protest upon reading the note. He added that but a realisation dawned that Indians are loud, rude and not culturally sensitive as tourists. Goenka urged Indians to change their image.

Reading this notice I felt angry, humiliated and wanted to protest. But a realisation dawned that we as tourists are loud, rude, not culturally sensitive. With India becoming an international power, our tourists are our best global ambassadors. Let's work on changing our image! pic.twitter.com/7R4ZrZIXKi - Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) July 22, 2019

Twitterati responded to Hardh Goenka's tweet. Most of the people acknowledged that Indian's can be loud and insensitive but for a hotel to put out a notice like this is nothing short of discriminatory and racist. They also pointed out that while Indians do end up doing all that's described, tourists from other nations also do such things.

