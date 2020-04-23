Haryana announces Rs 10 lakh insurance for journalists covering coronavirus

Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar today announced a Rs 10 lakh insurance cover for journalists who are reporting on coronavirus in the state.

The announcement comes amid a rising number of cases where journalists have contracted the virus. Around 50 journalists in Mumbai and 20 in Chennai have tested positive for coronavirus.

Other states too have started testing media personnel for coronavirus. Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal yesterday announced that members of the media were being tested for infection.

The Karnataka government had also ordered every journalist working on the field during the pandemic to undergo testing for COVID-19.

Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan too have issued similar advisories. Rajasthan government will set up a two day special camp for this purpose.

The central government also has asked media professionals to take precautions and take care of their health while travelling to containment zones, hotspots and other affected areas. It also asked the media houses to ensure necessary precautions are taken so that their crew on the field and in the offices are protected.