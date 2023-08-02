Haryana violence: Delhi on alert amid communal clashes in Gurugram, adjoining areas; top updates

Fresh violence in Gurugram on Tuesday night has put the national capital on alert, with security being stepped up. The Delhi Police enhanced patrolling in the national capital on Tuesday after an alert was sounded following communal clashes in Gurugram and adjoining areas in Haryana.

A senior police officer said the force is prepared to respond to any situation arising in the national capital as a result of such incidents in neighbouring areas, news agency PTI reported.

Haryana violence: Delhi on alert mode; latest updates

1. A day after communal clashes broke out in Haryana's Nuh, a mob on Tuesday set fire to a restaurant and vandalised adjoining shops in Gurugram's Badshahpur. The mob ransacked shops belonging to a particular community and chanted "Jai Shri Ram" in front of a mosque in the area. The Badshahpur market was shut down following the violence.

2. In Delhi, foot patrolling is being done in many areas and senior police officers are interacting with locals. Barricades are being placed at bordering areas and checking is also being done.

3. Police visibility has been increased in areas with mixed populations and sensitive places in the national capital. Drones are also being used.

4. A senior police officer said the Delhi Police keeps a tab on the incidents in neighbouring states as well as other parts of the country that may have impact on the national capital.

5. Another officer said the force was holding meetings with peace committees. "We are urging them to maintain peace in their areas. Social media monitoring is also being done," the officer said.

6. Five people have been killed so far in the violence that erupted on Monday. Four people, including two home guards, died and many others injured in Nuh, where mobs tried to stop a Vishva Hindu Parishad (VHP) procession, while a naib imam was killed at a mosque in Gurugram.

7. Haryana Police announced an ex-gratia of Rs 57 lakh for the deceased home guards’ families. Two home guards were killed in the communal clashes that began from Nuh in Haryana.

8. Following communal clashes that broke out on Monday, Haryana Police made 116 arrests and registered around 29 FIRs late on Tuesday.

9. Meanwhile, security was also stepped up in the border areas of Mathura and traffic diverted on some routes in the wake of violence. “Since the Mewat area of Haryana is adjacent to Kosi, Barsana and Govardhan police stations of Mathura, a special vigil is being maintained in the area falling under these three police stations,” Inspector General of Police Deepak Kumar told PTI.

10. As per the police, Vishwa Hindu Parishad's 'Brij Mandal Jalabhishek Yatra' was stopped by a group of young men near Khedla Mod in the Nuh district of Haryana on Monday. According to some claims, the trigger for the clash was an objectionable video posted on social media by a Bajrang Dal activist in Ballabhgarh. There were also reports that Monu Manesar, a cow vigilante booked earlier for the murder of two Muslim men, was supposed to join the procession.

