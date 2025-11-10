Has Ravindra Jadeja left CSK? Sudden Instagram exit triggers speculation as Sanju Samson trade talk heats up

Ravindra Jadeja’s sudden disappearance from Instagram has left fans anxious and confused. His official account, royalnavghan, vanished on Monday morning — just as strong reports surfaced about his possible exit from the Chennai Super Kings (CSK).

Jadeja, one of CSK’s pillars for over a decade, has been central to the team’s success, guiding them to IPL titles in 2018, 2021, and 2023. He even briefly took over the captaincy in 2022 when MS Dhoni stepped down. Now, reports suggest CSK are engaged in talks for what could become one of the biggest player trades in IPL history — Rajasthan Royals captain Sanju Samson could join Chennai, with Jadeja and England all-rounder Sam Curran moving in the opposite direction.

With Dhoni nearing the twilight of his career, CSK are said to be building for the future. Samson, admired for his composure and batting consistency, has reportedly emerged as the franchise’s top choice to lead the next era. A senior CSK official confirmed to PTI that discussions with Rajasthan Royals are indeed underway.

“Everyone knows we are interested in getting Sanju. We have expressed our interest in procuring him during this trading window. RR is yet to confirm, as their management said they are weighing the options. We are hopeful Sanju will play for CSK,” the official said.

Jadeja’s Instagram disappearance has only intensified the speculation. Known for his active presence on the platform, he frequently shares updates from training sessions, matches, and his personal life. During IPL seasons, his posts celebrating CSK fans and his bond with the team are a regular feature. His sudden digital silence has left followers wondering whether it’s a temporary break or a sign of a deeper change.

If the trade goes through, it would mark a homecoming of sorts for Jadeja. Sixteen years ago, he was part of the Rajasthan Royals squad that won the inaugural IPL trophy in 2008. Since then, he’s become one of CSK’s most dependable and adored players. Curran, who has represented both CSK and Punjab Kings, is also likely to be involved, with Rajasthan keen to reinforce their middle order and bowling depth.

Samson, meanwhile, has been the face of Rajasthan Royals for over a decade. Appointed full-time captain in 2021, he’s been among their most consistent performers. After the 2025 IPL season, he reportedly expressed his desire for a new challenge, asking the franchise for a release — paving the way for the potential swap.

Former cricketer Mohammed Kaif believes Dhoni will take a pragmatic approach. “If Jadeja has to be sacrificed for the team’s good, Dhoni will do it. People say Dhoni operates based on friendships and gives players a couple of extra chances. But it doesn’t mean his focus drifts from winning. The goal is to make CSK a champion. That’s why he will let go of Jadeja if it has to be done. If Dhoni feels he can get a better option for the team, he will take the decision,” Kaif said.

As per IPL rules, both franchises must submit their trade proposals to the governing council before any agreement is finalized. The players involved also need to provide written consent for the deal to be approved.