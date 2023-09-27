scorecardresearch
Business Today
Feedback

'Hats off to BBMP,' remark netizens as Google Maps lists unfinished Bengaluru flyover as 'monument'

The construction site received a new moniker 'Bangalore Stonehenge.' 

Bangalore Stonehenge Bangalore Stonehenge
SUMMARY
  • Ejipura flyover has been under construction for an astonishing six years
  • It has been christened as 'Ejipura Monument' on Google Maps
  • This week the construction site received a new moniker: 'Bangalore Stonehenge'.'

The creative spirit of Bengaluru residents knows no bounds. Frustrated by the prolonged construction of a flyover in their city, they've taken matters into their own hands by christening it the 'Ejipura Monument' on Google Maps and even sharing their thoughts through reviews. Remarkably, this flyover in Ejipura has been under construction for an astonishing six years.

Just this Monday, September 25, the construction site received a new moniker: 'Bangalore Stonehenge.' 

These imaginative labels are the community's way of shedding light on the inefficiency of the Karnataka government in completing this long-overdue flyover project.

A resident wrote on X taking a jab at the city's civic body, "People go to Spain to see Cantis de papel, but now you no longer have to go. A better version is the Ejipura monument. Hats off to the honest and visionary BBMP." 

Here are some more reactions from X (formerly Twitter):

Published on: Sep 27, 2023, 7:13 PM IST
