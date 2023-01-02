‘Hawkeye’ actor Jeremy Renner 'critical but stable' after snow ploughing accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is in 'critical but stable condition' after he got injured while ploughing snow on Sunday. The family is with him and he is getting proper treatment at the hospital, reported Variety.

The area where his home is located experienced heavy snowfall on New Year's Eve, which disrupted power to more than 35,000 homes in Washoe and other counties.

Renner is a two-time Academy Award nominee who has starred in Marvel's 'Avengers' and 'Captain America' films. He is popularly known for playing Clint Barton/Hawkeye. He has lived in Washoe County, Nevada, for many years. The precise location of the accident is yet to be ascertained.

"We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow," the representative told Variety.

Apart from Marvel movies, Jeremy Renner has appeared in commercial successes like Arrival and two films of the Mission Impossible series. He is currently appearing in the upcoming second season of Mayor of Kingstown, which will air later this month. He is anticipated to serve as the series' lead in the Disney Plus unscripted series Rennervations.