HC order shuts Delhi's 50 year old Daryaganj book bazaar

The iconic Sunday book market at Delhi's Daryaganj has shut down after 50 years. Also known as Sunday Kitab Bazaar, the historic market situated in Old Delhi is now closed after Municipal Corporation's order. Although, the book shops in the area continue to operate, the market put out on roads will not be in function anymore.

The Delhi High Court had ordered the market to be shut down in July. The court directive said that no weekly market would be allowed on Sundays at Netaji Subhash Marg (NS Marg) near Jama Masjid.

The court's order came after Delhi traffic police submitted its report to it and proposed to close NS Marg as it is a busy road witnessing high traffic volumes throughout the day.

The traffic police added that the booksellers take up the whole footpath leaving no space for pedestrians to walk on and also cause heavy congestion in the area.

The North Municipal Corporation followed up with the order and closed the market completely. The historic book market which has been popular amongst book lovers has been running since last several decades.

Over 250 booksellers are expected to be affected by the court's ruling as the Sunday market is the only source of income for a lot of them.

The market used to be open on every Sunday and catered to each and every demand of customers, be it literary books, children's books or academic books and that too at dirt cheap prices. The market was a hit amongst the youth from across the country.

The market was closed once in 1990 but was sprung back into action after a public movement and requests from prominent social personalities.

Ashfaq, who has been setting up his shop in this market since the year 1970 said that he has spent his entire life here at the bazaar and now his son has taken over the shop and his responsibilities.

But Ashfaq is quite disappointed with the news and said that he is unhappy that at this age he has to see the market being shut down. However, he expressed hope that the government will not close the book market.

Meanwhile, Jai Prakash, chairman of the Standing Committee of North MCD and a BJP leader said that that the corporation would follow the court's order.

He added that the corporation should also consider all those people who used to set up shops at Daryaganj market.

