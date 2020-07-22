HDFC Bank MD Aditya Puri sends cake to Bata; says 'proud to wear Bata shoes'

HDFC Bank Managing Director Aditya Puri had recently professed his love for shoe-brand Bata, a choice of most Indians across different stature. As a token of his appreciation, Puri sent the company a cake along with a heartfelt note. Puri congratulated Sandeep Kataria, CEO of Bata India for the journey of the household brand.

"Dear Sandeep, I have watched the transformation of the brand in recent years with great interest. I wear Bata as a preferred choice very proudly. My best wishes to the entire Bata family," said Puri in his note.

When appreciation comes from stalwarts, it means a lot to us. The man who has always been comfortable in his own shoes still wears Bata. Thank you sir, #AdityaPuri @HDFC_Bank pic.twitter.com/VS0R4zOXge BATA India (@BATA_India) July 21, 2020 It all started when the HDFC Bank MD revealed his long-standing relationship with the company's products. "We came to start this bank 25 years ago, a bunch of us so-called kids at that time, who had grown up in middle-class backgrounds sharing a coke and wearing Bata shoes," said Puri during his address to the bank's shareholders. Bata responded to Puri's comments and said that they were humbled to be part of the banker's journey to the top. "It is humbling to see what people with dreams can achieve. We are glad to be a part of your journey Aditya Puri and we wish you more power ahead," it said. It is humbling to see what people with dreams can achieve. We are glad to be a part of your journey #AdityaPuri and we wish you more power ahead. https://t.co/SylVyKCYa9 BATA India (@BATA_India) July 19, 2020

To this, Puri sent the scrumptious cake along with a heartfelt note. The company took to sharing the image on Twitter.

The Swiss footwear brand is part of Bata Corporation established in 1894. Although a Swiss company, Bata has been so widely preferred in the country for so long that it is often misidentified as a homegrown company.

