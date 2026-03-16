'He earns ₹18 LPA': Reddit post on Mumbai plumber's salary goes viral, sparks online debate about skilled trades

To the shock of many online users, a Reddit user recently claimed that a plumber in Mumbai earns roughly ₹18 lakh per annum, leading to widespread discussion online.

The user said the realisation came during a casual conversation with a plumber working in his housing society. He said that the man was fixing a pipeline in the township when the two began chatting about work and income.

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"This will sound as shocking as possible. Today I was having a conversation with a plumber in my society in my township. He was working on a pipe fix. We spoke about a lot of things and he started speaking about his work. This man handles the plumbing work of townships in Mira road, Borivali and Kandivali."

The user was surprised when the plumber revealed his income from all the housing societies he services is combined.

"I asked him in general how much does he make in a year. This man revealed that combining all the incomes of the townships that he works, he makes around ₹18 LPA," the post read.

The claim initially sounded unbelievable to the user. However, he wrote that the plumber began explaining his work and the number of societies he handles, along with the typical payments he receives for different plumbing jobs.

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"Also, this guy owns a Hyundai Creta (2023 model), has built a house in his village and also bought farmland. Dude has become rich. At this point of time I am contemplating my life choices. Times that we are living in right now, huh?" he wrote.

The post quickly gained attention online and triggered a broader discussion about the earning potential of skilled blue-collar professions in India.

Several users pointed out that trades such as plumbing, electrical work and construction require specialised skills and experience, which often command higher pay when demand is strong.

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One user wrote, "Can happen. Skilled blue-collar gigs pay nicely, as in India, everyone wants a white-collar job and don't train for blue-collar. Take Civil, Demolition, Electrical, Plumbing, etc., all skilled jobs, and we have a shortage. We have labour, not skilled labour. As skilled labour knows their value and goes abroad for better pay and a better society standing."

Another user welcomed the trend, saying, "But it is good that skilled labourers are getting their due recognition in India."

Some users also shared their own experiences with plumbing costs. One commenter said, "Insane, but I know because they charge min 500 for even just one hour of work, and anything is extra depending on the task at hand! I don't even earn 1/3 of that plumber, feeling envious and with AI, I don't even know if after 10 years, my job position will even exist lol."