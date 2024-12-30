Rs 3.5 LPA to Rs 20 LPA in just 3 years: Young Software Engineer faces tough choice between MBA and tech career

A young software engineer with three years of experience recently shared a post on social media about a major career dilemma. The techie is at a crossroads, debating whether to continue working in the tech industry or pursue an MBA to further their career prospects.

Starting at a top IT company with a salary of Rs 3.5 LPA, the individual moved to a Big 4 firm as a Data Engineer, where their salary increased to Rs 11 LPA. With skills in SQL, PLSQL, Python, dbt, AWS, and Power BI, they are now considering a job switch that could lead to a salary of around Rs 20 LPA.

Alternatively, they are contemplating an MBA from an Indian Institute of Management (IIM), excluding the A, B, C, L, and S campuses. However, pursuing an MBA would require taking out a loan of Rs 15-20 lakh, with the potential of a starting salary of Rs 20 LPA post-graduation. Despite the prospects, the individual is concerned about the challenges even top IIMs face in securing placements, which raises doubts about the return on investment.

The professional acknowledges the advantages of staying in the tech industry, such as remote work flexibility, the potential for career growth in the USA due to the STEM designation, and the wide variety of job opportunities the thriving tech sector offers.

However, they are also aware that without an MBA, they would only hold a bachelor’s degree, which might limit their chances of moving into senior management positions and the prestige associated with an IIT or IIM qualification. Their main goal is to find a career path that provides a good balance between a fulfilling professional life and personal time for travel and family.

They are seeking advice on whether the significant time and financial investment required for an MBA would be worthwhile in this context. While they are open to learning from others who have faced similar crossroads, they stress the importance of receiving advice grounded in real experience and practical insights, rather than vague suggestions like "follow your passion."

The individual is grappling with a decision that hinges on balancing immediate high earnings in the tech sector with the long-term benefits an MBA might offer, especially in terms of work-life balance and financial growth. They are weighing the advantages and drawbacks of both options, aiming to find a path that best aligns with their professional goals and lifestyle aspirations.

In response to online feedback, one commenter inquired if the person enjoyed their current job, to which the individual replied that they primarily work for financial reasons, and neither tech nor management is their true passion.