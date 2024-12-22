'He stood over this girl... you're nothing but a bully, Virat': Australian journalist slams Kohli, labels him a bully after Melbourne airport incident

The Australian media has renewed its criticism of star cricketer Virat Kohli, with Channel Nine journalist Tony Jones accusing him of being a "bully." The comments stem from Kohli’s confrontation with female reporter Nat Yoannidis at Melbourne airport, where he requested that she refrain from filming his family.

Kohli has consistently requested Indian paparazzi to avoid photographing his son and daughter. However, the Australian media did not adhere to this and proceeded to record his children. When Kohli confronted the reporters and camerapersons, it sparked a controversy. The 36-year-old asked the reporter to delete the footage featuring his family and retain only the parts showing him.

“Nat was out there with a cameraman, a Channel 7 reporter was out there with his cameraman, and they were doing what we do on a daily basis essentially, and that’s be at the airport to actually get identities, whether they’re politicians, whether they’re sporting identities or whatever,” Jones stated.

“He took umbrage, he being Virat Kohli, to the fact the cameras were focused on him,” he added.

“Well duh! You’re a batting superstar, you’re a global superstar in the world of cricket, and he takes umbrage to the fact that the attention is focused on him.

“What really got my back up when I saw the footage was that he turned around to the three blokes, the two cameramen and the reporter from Channel 7, and said you guys are OK, it’s her,” Jones remarked.

“Really? Big tough man, Virat.

“And then he stood over this girl, Nat Yoannidis, who’s about five foot one, five foot two, and just absolutely berated her.

“You’re nothing but a bully, Virat,” Jones said.

Kohli has featured in three Test matches at the MCG, scoring 316 runs across six innings at an impressive average of 52.66. His record at the venue includes one century and two half-centuries, with a memorable knock of 169 in 2014. That Test ended in a draw. Notably, Australia have not defeated India at the MCG since 2011. Following the draw in 2014, India secured two victories against the hosts at the Melbourne ground.