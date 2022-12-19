'He was born in Assam': Congress MP deletes tweet on Messi after FIFA World Cup win

Congress MP Abdul Khaleque congratulated Argentine football legend Lionel Messi for winning the FIFA World Cup 2022 and then claimed on Twitter that Messi was born in Assam. However, he deleted the tweet later.

"Congratulations from the core of heart. We are proud of you for your Assam connection," Congress MP Abdul Khaleque tweeted.

Perplexed by his claim, a Twitter user Aditya Sharma questioned the MP after his claim, "Assam connection?". To which, the Congress leader replied, "Yes, he was born in Assam."

The MP later deleted the tweet after it was fact-checked by Twitter users. Khaleque requested people to check his social media accounts and refrain from spreading rumours.

"Before spreading rumour, I request all to check timeline of my Twitter handle and official Facebook page," he tweeted.

Netizens, however, were quick to respond to the now-deleted tweet, with one user saying, "Yes sir, he was my classmate." Another one tweeted, “After the world cup, Messi and his wife visited Assam. Never forget where you come from.”

Argentina defeated France by 4-2 in the penalty shootout at the Lusail Stadium on Sunday. Lionel Messi scripted history by adding the one trophy that was missing to his record-breaking resume with scoring a penalty in the first half and again in extra time.