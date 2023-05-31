'Heading the way of Nazi Germany': Naseeruddin Shah's scathing attack on success of ‘The Kerala Story’

Veteran actor Naseeruddin Shah has come out strongly against the success of The Kerala Story, stating that the film industry was headed the route of “Nazi Germany”.

The famed A Wednesday actor revealed that he had not seen the controversial film and clarified that he would not do so in the future either. The actor stated that "worthwhile" films had flopped, while The Kerala Story had survived controversies unscathed to touch the 200 crore mark.

“Worthwhile films like Bheed, Afwaah, Faraaz, all three collapsed. Nobody went to see them, but they are flocking to see The Kerala Story which I have not seen, and I don’t intend to see because I have read enough about it,” Shah said in a statement to IndiaToday.in

The actor expressed concern over the recent “dangerous trend” that the film industry was indulging in and boldly compared its trajectory to that of Nazi Germany. The infamous regime was known for pumping out propaganda films and making calculated hit pieces on the Jewish community.

“On one hand, it is a dangerous trend, no doubt. We seem to be heading the way of Nazi Germany where in Hitler’s time, the filmmakers were co-opted, attempted to be co-opted, by the supreme leader to make films praising him and what he has done for the countrymen, and running down the Jewish community,” Shah said.

“So many master filmmakers in Germany left the place, came to Hollywood, and made movies there. Same thing seems to be happening here. Either stay on the right side, be neutral or pro-establishment,” he added.

The actor remained optimistic, however, hoping that the trend would die down.

“But on the flip side, I have hope that this atmosphere of hate gets fatiguing. How long can you go on spreading hate? I think and I hope that the way it has suddenly engulfed us all, it will also disappear. But it won’t be soon,” he said.