Health experts emphasize flu shot as more urgent than fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose

The public health experts have sidelined the notion of administering a fourth dose of the Covid-19 vaccine, they are instead recommending flu vaccinations due to an increase in flu cases in multiple cities within the country, according to a report by The Economic Times (ET).

The fourth Covid-19 vaccine shot can act as a layer of protection against the virus. This is especially important considering that only 220 million individuals have received the third vaccine dose so far, and a considerable amount of time has passed since the second dose was given.

The low uptake of the third Covid-19 vaccine dose suggests a potential decline in immunity against the virus. Despite this, health experts are hesitant about the necessity of a fourth dose. The reason behind this hesitation is that Covid-19 cases in India have significantly decreased, with only 23 new cases reported in the last 24 hours. This is the lowest daily infection count since March 2020.

A government official told the newspaper, the participation or response for receiving the third dose of the Covid-19 vaccine has been extremely low. Additionally, hospital chains such as Max Healthcare and Fortis Healthcare have refrained from placing orders for Covid-19 vaccines for a long time.

Health experts have recommended considering flu shots due to a surge in cases observed in various cities. The expert emphasized that vulnerable individuals, in particular, should seriously consider getting vaccinated.

Sandeep Budhiraja, the Group Medical Director at Max Healthcare, highlighted in the report that seasonal vaccines should be taken annually.

"In North India, the good time to take it is in August, September. A quadrivalent vaccine is available which gives protection against two types of influenza A and influenza B which should be taken by everyone especially those who are at a higher risk of developing complicated flu," Budhiraja told ET.

The Centre for Disease Control (CDC) confirmed that flu shots safeguard against the four influenza viruses, comprising two subtypes of influenza A and two lineages of influenza B. Given the surge in flu cases, flu shots are being sold for prices ranging from Rs 1,500 to Rs 2,000. Nonetheless, users should be prepared for potential side effects post-vaccination, which may include headache, muscle pain, slight fever, shivering, and dizziness .

