Heist in Delhi! Thieves steal Rs 25-cr jewellery after drilling hole in wall

A robbery took place at a jewellery showroom in Delhi's Jangpura area of approximately Rs 25 crore. Reportedly, the robbery is considered one of the biggest robberies reported in the national capital recently.

On Tuesday, the robbery came to light after the showroom was opened in the morning after a day off in the Bhogal area. After digging a hole in the wall, the robbers entered the building from the terrace.

According to the shop owners, the value of the stolen jewellery is estimated to be between Rs 20 crore and Rs 25 crore. Along with the damage done to the jewellery front, the burglars also damaged the shop equipment, which includes some CCTV cameras.

"We closed the shop on Sunday and when we opened it on Tuesday after an off on Monday, we saw that there was dust in the whole shop and there was a hole in the wall of the strong room ... We think they (thieves) have looted everything. There was jewellery worth around Rs 20-25 crore. They entered from the terrace. Everything is damaged, including CCTV. An investigation is underway," shop owner Sanjeev Jain told news agency ANI.

The police investigation has started in the matter and the efforts to trace the accused in the case are underway.

Senior police officer Rajesh Deo, who arrived at the crime spot, described it as a "big burglary incident" and stated that a probe has commenced in the matter.

"We are conducting a forensic examination, and there are CCTV cameras installed. We will review the footage from these cameras. The method of entry, exit, and the exact value of the stolen items can only be confirmed after a thorough investigation," Deo said.

ANI reported that at least 2 people can be seen in the CCTV footage accessed by the police.

According to the police, they have identified at least five routes through which the robbers could have reached the roof of the building to perform this robbery.

Also Watch: Cipla, TechM, Adani Enterprises top losers on Nifty50 as market ends lower; HDFC Bank, Reliance Industries most active stocks on September 26, 2023