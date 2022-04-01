Hero launches Destini 125 XTEC with new features at Rs 79,990

Homegrown motorcycle and scooter manufacturer, Hero MotoCorp has added the new Destini 125 to its XTEC line-up. The new scooter, as a part of the XTEC family, also gets LED headlamps, a new Nexus Blue colour option, a retro design scheme and chrome elements to enhance exclusivity.

Malo Le Masson, Head of Strategy and Global Product Planning, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The XTEC technology package has started to make a name of itself, being the signature for latest technology and segment-first feature.”

Hero’s XTEC variants, which bring new design and theme elements to its vehicles, are already available in Glamour 125, and Pleasure+ 110.

Masson added, “We introduced XTEC editions on the Glamour 125, the Pleasure+ 110 with great success and today, on the Destini 125, which will further strengthen its popularity.”

The new scooter, as a part of its retro design theme, comes with premium chrome elements on mirrors, muffler protector, and handlebar. Other design elements of the new Destini 125 XTEC are the ‘XTEC’ badging, dual-tone seat and coloured inner panels.

Ranjivjit Singh, Chief Growth Officer, Hero MotoCorp, said, “The Destini 125 scooter enjoys a strong connect with the customers. Riders waiting for a distinctive experience will be drawn to the multi-faceted Hero Destini 125 XTEC.”

The new Destini 125 XTEC’s tech features include the company’s proprietary i3S technology (Idle Stop-Start System) for improved fuel efficiency, a front USB charger, a new Digi analogue speedometer with Bluetooth connectivity for call and SMS alerts, side-stand engine cut off and seat backrest for extra pillion comfort during rides.

“The new Destini 125 XTEC shows our continued technological advancements and follows after our other key scooter portfolio brands including Maestro Edge 125 Connect and Pleasure+ XTEC. Now in the new ‘XTEC avatar’, the Hero Destini 125 has upped the excitement once again in its segment. Designed with a clear focus on comfort and styling, the new Hero Destini 125 XTEC is surely going to strengthen our scooter portfolio in the country,” Singh further added.

The new Destini 125 XTEC is priced at Rs 79,990 (ex-showroom), making it sit at the top of the line. Destini 125’s STD variant is priced at Rs 69,900 and the LX trim costs Rs 74,300. It should be noted that the only new Destini 125 XTEC gets an LED headlight and Bluetooth connectivity over its standard counterparts.

The company also claims that the new Destini 125 XTEC’s LED headlamp ‘provides unprecedented illumination’ as it now has a longer and wider light intensity and road reach.

Hero Destini 125 XTEC still runs on a 124.6cc single-cylinder BS-VI compliant engine with 9.1hp of power output and 10.4Nm torque, the same as in other variants. Interestingly, the Destini 125 XTEC still doesn’t have a front disc brake and relies on drum brakes at both ends for its braking power.