World Boxing Council gives 'world champion' title to 6-year-old; here's why

Bridger Walker, a brave 6-year-old boy who shielded his sister from an attacking dog, has been named "honorary world champion" by the World Boxing Council. Walker got 90 stitches on his cheek after being bitten in the face while protecting his little sister from a dog.
The World Boxing Council said, "We are honored to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion".
Walker also received praises from a list of prominent celebrities for his courageous act.
We are honored to name 6-year-old, Bridger Walker, WBC Honorary Champion, for his brave actions that represent the best values of humanity. Bridger, you're a hero pic.twitter.com/L2FqL0K4vw- World Boxing Council (@WBCBoxing) July 15, 2020
Mark Ruffalo wrote, "I just read about what happened to you and I wanted to reach out to say this...People who put the well beings of others in front of themselves are the most heroic and thoughtful people I know. I truly respect and admire your courage and your heart. Real courage isn't dominating people or fighting against people or walking around like a tough guy. Real courage is knowing what is right to do and doing it even when it might end up hurting you somehow. You are more of man than many, many I have seen or known".
Anne Hathaway was so inspired by Bridger's story that she shared it on her own Instagram feed. Hathway wrote, "Verified I'm not an Avenger, but I know a superhero when I see one. I can only hope I'm half as brave in my life as you are in yours, Bridger. Wishing you an easeful recovery, and many cool looking rocks".View this post on Instagram
On July 9, Walker shielded his sister from a 1-year-old German shepherd.
Walker's aunt Nicole Walker narrated the event on an Instagram post.View this post on Instagram
Hey, all. Please, share my nephew's story so that it gets as much exposure as it can. We know that our little hero would love some words of encouragement from his favorite heroes. On July 9th, my six year old nephew Bridger saved his little sister's life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe. He later said, "If someone had to die, I thought it should be me". After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he's finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks. @tomholland2013 @chrishemsworth @robertdowneyjr @markruffalo @prattprattpratt @twhiddleston @chadwickboseman @vindiesel @chrisevans EDIT: I just finished visiting with Bridger at his home. His wounds are looking so much better! He's in great spirits, and his awesome personality is intact. He can't smile too widely yet, but he was grinning as I read some of your comments to him. I'd also like to mention here that the dog's owners are really great people who have been nothing but kind to Bridger and his family. We feel no resentment toward them at all, and-if anything-there's only been an increase of love between our families as a result of this incident. EDIT 2: Once again we're blown away by the amazing comments and messages that Bridger's receiving. I've had lots of inquiries about a GoFundMe. Bridger's family has asked that any one wishing to help out financially can, instead, donate to @mission_22 or @wwp. Bridger is also a huge fan of Science, especially Geology. So I'm going to start a post where people can share with him pictures of cool rocks that they see. EDIT 3: Once again, everyone's kindness has meant so much to us. I'm trying to get to all of the messages that I can, but it may take some time. For those who have inquired about sending Bridger some rocks, here's the address to use: Bridger Walker P.O. Box 22141 Cheyenne, WY 82003 #BridgerStrong
The post read, "On July 9th, my six-year-old nephew Bridger saved his little sister's life by standing between her and a charging dog. After getting bit several times on the face and head, he grabbed his sister's hand and ran with her to keep her safe".
"After receiving 90 stitches (give or take) from a skilled plastic surgeon, he's finally resting at home. We love our brave boy and want all the other superheroes to know about this latest hero who joined their ranks," Walker's aunt wrote on Instagram.
Since Walker is the fan of Avengers' superheroes, his aunt shared this valorous story with Robert Downey Jr, Tom Holland, Mark Ruffalo Chris Hemsworth, Chris Pratt, Chadwick Boseman, Tom Hiddleston, Vin Diesel and Chris Evans.
