'Hey Bhagwan!': Netizens left speechless after video shows Jalebi in vegetable gravy

A video featuring a surprising twist on a popular dish is going viral on Instagram. The clip begins with a roadside vendor preparing a delicious vegetable curry, adding various chopped vegetables and spices to a hot pan. However, just when it looks like a flavorful sabji that would go perfectly with roti or paratha, the vendor adds a shockingly unexpected ingredient—jalebi! He drops pieces of the sweet dessert into the simmering curry, giving it a quick stir before serving the bizarre dish in a paper bowl.

Food blogger Urmil Patel posted the surprising video online, revealing that this unusual dish could be found in Gujarat. The bizarre combination of jalebi and vegetables was being served as a late-night treat at Bajrang Totha House in Ahmedabad.

As the video went viral, people online were shocked by the dish. Many expressed their disgust in the comments, with one person writing, "RIP Jalebi," while another said, "Hey Bhagwan," questioning the creation of such a bizarre recipe.

Some Instagram users found humor in the jalebi sabji and sarcastically suggested, "Gulab jamun no saak pan banao cho," urging the vendor to experiment with other desserts.