High court allows non-biology students to pursue MBBS

If you are a non-biology student, and still decide to pursue MBBS after higher secondary schooling, the door many not be closed for you. The only prerequisite is that you clear the National Eligibility Entrance Exam (NEET). The Rajasthan High Court, in a recent ruling, made it clear that the study of biology as a subject in Class 12 can't be a basis for pursuing MBBS degree, and that anyone who has cleared the entrance test can pursue the degree.

According to a report published in The Economic Times, the Rajasthan High Court granted permission to two students Neha Chaudhary and Suraj Bansal, who had not studied biology as a subject in Class 12 but cleared the NEET exam, to pursue MBBS from Mahatma Gandhi Medical College and Government Medical College Dungarpur, respectively.

The two students were denied admission on the ground that the Undergraduate Medical Education Regulation, 1997, does not allow MBBS admission to those who have not studied biology as a subject in higher secondary. However, they both moved the court claiming that since they have cleared the NEET exam, they should be allowed to do so.

Rejecting the norm, the court said they should be given admission as they have already cleared the necessary entrance exam to get admission in MBBS. The court said they have already made themselves through the subject by clearing the NEET exam.

While arguing in the court, the counsels for petitioners, Tanveer Ahmed and JK Jogi, cited an order of a division bench of the Delhi High Court in the Tanishq Gangwar case, which said "the disqualification of biology or biotechnology as an additional subject at 10+2 not be permissible."

