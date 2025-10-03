High protein meals go mainstream as this food delivery platform expand healthy options

India’s online food delivery platforms are stepping up their health-focused offerings, with protein-rich meals fast emerging as a mainstream dining choice. From calorie-conscious menus to gluten-free options, the trend reflects a growing demand for convenient yet nutritious meals.

Online delivery platform, Swiggy, announced on Thursday that it has expanded its High Protein category to more than 160 cities. The platform now offers over 1 million protein-rich dishes across 1.4 lakh restaurants. Alongside, it introduced Protein Minis—bite-sized meals delivering 5–15 grams of protein each—targeted at users looking for quick, balanced options.

The company has also added three new subcategories—Low Cal, No Fry, and Gluten Free—to simplify discovery for users with specific dietary needs. The Low Cal range features dishes under 400 kcal, while No Fry highlights grilled, roasted, and steamed items. Gluten-free focuses on millet, quinoa, and other alternatives for those avoiding traditional grains.

“Protein is no longer a niche demand but fast becoming mainstream in everyday eating,” said Deepak Maloo, Vice President – Food Strategy, Customer Experience & New Initiatives at Swiggy. “We have received a great response to this category with not just users from metros, but also from emerging cities embracing protein-rich choices.”

Launched in July 2025, the High Protein category saw more than 2.4 million customers transact last month, according to the company. Swiggy added that collaborations with partners such as McDonald’s, Dr. Diet, and Caterspoint have validated the shift toward protein-focused meals, with expansion aimed at making healthy eating more accessible across India.