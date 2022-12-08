Himachal Pradesh election results 2022: Union Minister Anurag Thakur trends on Twitter after BJP's loss, here’s why

In the Himachal Pradesh Assembly elections 2022, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) received a heavy blow after Congress won 40 seats. Following this, Union minister Anurag Thakur started receiving backlash from social media as the BJP supporters started blaming him for the saffron party’s loss.

On the microblogging platform Twitter, several BJP supporters started blaming BJP and Thakur for the party's infighting. The BJP had lost all five assembly seats to Congress that fall in Anurag Thakur's home district of Hamirpur.

Many Congress workers also joined the discussion, as did others who sought to put the BJP loss into a debate, stated an NTDV report.

The BJP, whose national president JP Nadda also belongs to Himachal Pradesh, saw rebels win only 21 of the 68 constituencies in the state. Himachal Pradesh saw three-way factionalism at play as Anurag Thakur and JP Nadda were leading a faction, and the third one was led by Chief Minister Jairam Thakur.

One user said that Priyanka Gandhi, who campaigned for Congress, had defeated BJP's big shots, including Anurag Thakur. As per the report, Anurag Thakur even shed a tear publicly "in praise of the hard work" of his father Prem Kumar Dhumal, who was the former chief minister of the state, who had lost last time despite being projected as the saffron party’s main man.

However, many Twitter users stated that the tears as a son's helplessness over his father not being given the ticket, though Dhumal and the party insisted he had chosen to retire. Yet, Dhumal was a potential wingman if the BJP needed to woo the rebels. He had said that the rebels were "part of our family" and "have their reasons”.

However, a Twitter user went again this and stated that with "the effect of Narendra Modi in Gujarat" and blamed it on Thakur and Nadda.

For Nadda, once a minister under Prem Kumar Dhumal, this was a prestige battle. He said the loss needed to be seen in a data context: "We respect the verdict. But earlier when the government would change, there would be at least a 5 per cent difference in vote share. We are behind the Congress by less than 1 per cent."