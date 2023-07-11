Himachal Pradesh floods: Local tourism company offers free shelter and assistance

As Himachal Pradesh grapples with a severe flood crisis caused by heavy rainfall, numerous tourists found themselves stranded in the region due to weak or non-existent mobile network. In response, a tourism company in the state, GoHimachal, has stepped forward to offer free accommodation and assistance at its group of hotels to these stranded tourists.

GoHimachal, in a tweet, said that stranded tourists in Manali can seek refuge at their hotels, Beas Valley and Beas Residency. The company assured that no charges would be levied for the stay, and all necessary support would be provided. The tweet also included the names, locations, and phone numbers of the hotels for easy access.

In Manali, if any tourist is stranded, they can come to our hotels, Beas Valley and Beas Residency. No money will be charged for staying in the hotel, and all necessary assistance will be provided.



Here are the contact numbers:

- 9050126060 (Ved Prakash)

- 9053126060

-… — Go Himachal (@GoHimachal_) July 11, 2023

While speaking to MoneyControl, Siddharth Bakaria, an environmentalist and activist associated with GoHimachal, confirmed that stranded tourists are welcome to stay at the hotels until the weather conditions improve.

Bakaria, who is currently in Dalhousie, mentioned that approximately 70 tourists have already taken shelter at these hotels. Although the lack of electricity has disrupted communication with other hotels in Manali, Bakaria informed MoneyControl that more than 60 to 70 individuals are currently accommodated at the designated hotels.

Regarding the provisions for stranded tourists, Bakaria stated that they are being provided with regular meals of good quality, prioritising affordability over extravagance.

In Manali and Dalhousie, Chamba, and Lahual Spiti, if any tourist needs help or wants to stay, they can stay at my house and our hotels and there will be no charges will he asked for their stay, and all necessary assistance will be provided.



Contact - 7876136946 — Siddharth Bakaria🇮🇳 (@SidBakaria) July 11, 2023

The flood situation in Himachal Pradesh has resulted in the blockage of 1,239 roads, including the Shimla-Kalka and Manali-Chandigarh national highways, due to incessant rainfall over the past three days, according to the Himachal Pradesh Emergency Operation Centre.

As a consequence, bus services on 1,416 routes of the Himachal Roadways Transport Corporation (HRTC) have been suspended, with 679 buses held en route.

The flood crisis has also led to disruptions in the supply of essential items in various areas of the hill state, including Shimla and Manali.

Landslides, road cave-ins, and flooding have caused the closure of the Chandigarh-Manali and Shimla-Kalka national highways.

Additionally, a significant number of transformers, resulting in power outages, and 1,418 water supply schemes have suffered damage, affecting water supply in several areas, including the state capital Shimla.

Manali town and nearby areas were isolated for nearly a day due to road blockages caused by landslides. Furthermore, mobile connectivity has been severely disrupted throughout the affected regions.

In the face of these challenges, the kind-hearted initiative by GoHimachal to provide free shelter and assistance to stranded tourists reflects the spirit of community support and solidarity during times of crisis.

Also Watch | Indra Nooyi, Jayshree Ullal, Neerja Sethi, Neha Narkhede: Indian American female business leaders on America’s Richest Self-Made Women List along with Rihanna, Oprah Winfrey and others