'Himmat nahin chodna, bas': Anand Mahindra offers Thar to cricketer Sarfaraz Khan's father Naushad

Anand Mahindra offered to gift a Thar to Naushad Khan, the father of ace Indian batsman Sarfaraz who got his Test cap from the legendary leg-spinner Anil Kumble today.

Moved by Naushad's commentary on his son's Test achievement, Mahindra posted on X, "Hard work. Courage. Patience. What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child?...For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar.

Naushad broke down after being invited by Aakash Chopra for guest commentary on Day 1 of the Rajkot Test.

As Sarfaraz received his Test cap, his father-cum-coach couldn't hold back his emotions. The moment went viral across social media platforms, touching the hearts of fans and spectators alike.

"It takes time for the night to pass; the sun is not going to rise according to my wish." His words resonated with the struggles and patience often required on the path to achieving one's dreams, especially in a sport as competitive as cricket.

“Himmat nahin chodna, bas!”



Hard work. Courage. Patience.



What better qualities than those for a father to inspire in a child?



For being an inspirational parent, it would be my privilege & honour if Naushad Khan would accept the gift of a Thar. pic.twitter.com/fnWkoJD6Dp — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) February 16, 2024

Sarfaraz Khan, who boasts an impressive first-class average of nearly 70, had been eagerly anticipated to don the national colors. His selection came after a series of notable performances, including making runs for India 'A' in the series against England Lions in Ahmedabad. He replaced Shreyas Iyer in the playing eleven, alongside fellow debutant Dhruv Jurel, who took the place of KS Bharat.

"Every coach and father has the belief that his son will one day play for the country. But the world believes only when he receives the cap. I never thought that it would always remain a dream. I knew that it would take time, have seen many. Some of them would get it early. Some would have to wait for long," Naushad Khan explained.

Sarfaraz Khan made his Test debut with a blazing 62-run knock. However, Sarfaraz's knock ended in an unfortunate manner as the young batter was run-out after a poor call from Ravindra Jadeja. Fans were miffed with Jadeja and blamed the all-rounder for Sarfaraz's unfortunate dismissal.