Hiring at IBPS! Apply for these posts before August 24; annual salary up to Rs 8.94 lakh

The Institute of Banking Personnel Selection (IBPS) has invited applications for three different job categories -- research associate, deputy manager and law officer - at the organisation. IBPS is an autonomous body that provides assistance to banking institutions in the areas of recruitment, selection, and placement by developing suitable tests and conducting exams. Those selected in the final interview will get an annual salary package up to Rs 8.94 lakh. Candidates will also get all other benefits like contributory PF, gratuity, LTC, domiciliary medical reimbursement and insurance for hospitalisation, interest subsidy on housing loan, etc.

Those interested in applying for the posts will have to register for an online examination. The selected candidates will subsequently be called for other stages of recruitment, including writing, group exercises, interview, etc.

ELIGIBILITY CRITERIA

Research Associate & Deputy Manager

For the posts of Research Associate and Deputy Manager (accounts), candidates should be between 21-30 years, while for the post of a law officer, the age limit is between 21-33 years.

In terms of educational qualification for Research Associate, candidates must have two years full-time postgraduate degree in psychology (specialisation industrial/organisational/psychology/psychological measurement) or PG degree in education (specialisation in measurement and evolution) or two years full time PG degree or diploma in management (HR) with minimum 55 per cent marks from a recognised university.

For Deputy Manager (Account), candidates should be a charted accountant, preferably with one year experience in finance, accounts, etc.

Law Officer

Those applying for the law officer's post need to have a five-year LLB degree or full-time 3-year LLB degree after graduation. Candidates also need a certificate course in computer operations. In terms of experience, candidates should have at least three years of experience at the bar or judicial service or as a law officer in a scheduled commercial bank/central/state government/public sector undertaking. The candidate must have enrolled himself in any of the bar council.

ONLINE FEE, LAST DATE

Candidates need to apply online from August 10 to August 24, and no other mode of application will be accepted. A candidate can apply for only one post as the skill sets for the posts are different. In case of multiple applications, only the latest valid application will be retained. After filing of the online application, candidates need to submit an online application fee of Rs 500.

How to apply