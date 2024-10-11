'His legacy will keep inspiring us': Former Tata Cliq employees share how Ratan Tata’s values shaped their work culture

As India grieved the loss of Ratan Tata, Chairman Emeritus of Tata Sons, employees across the Tata Group shared their thoughts on the values he brought to the company. Renowned for his visionary leadership, kindness, and unwavering integrity, Tata’s influence continues to guide the culture of the conglomerate, even after his passing.

Former employees of Tata Cliq shared with Business Insider India how Ratan Tata’s values of respect, transparency, and social responsibility were strongly ingrained in the company’s work culture, even though many had never met him in person.

Bharti Chhikara, a former Assistant Category Manager at Tata Cliq, shared a memorable moment when the company sent a heartfelt letter to her parents, thanking them for their support.

“My parents received a letter from the Chief People Officer at Tata Cliq when I joined, acknowledging their sacrifices in helping me get to that point. It was an emotional moment for the entire family and spoke volumes about the culture Ratan Tata had created within his organisation,” she said, Business Insider India reported.

Sreyashi Ghosh, a former copywriter at Tata Cliq, shared similar feelings. She highlighted how the company valued creativity and followed the principles set by Ratan Tata. Ghosh remarked, "His leadership deeply impacted the Tata Group. It was fulfilling to work in a place that prioritized integrity and community support. His legacy will keep inspiring us."

Rachit Tandon, a former Category Manager at Tata Cliq, also spoke about Ratan Tata’s influence. He noted, "During my time at Tata Cliq, I experienced a work culture rooted in Ratan Tata’s values of integrity and innovation. It was an honor to work at a company that genuinely cared for its employees and communities." Tandon added that he would carry these values forward in his career, recognizing that Tata’s legacy will continue to inspire future generations.

Ratan Tata, aged 86, passed away on October 9 in Mumbai. He had been admitted to Breach Candy Hospital.