'His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path': PM Modi pays tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on Gandhi Jayanti

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. PM Modi said that Mahatma Gandhi’s “timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path” while adding that Mahatma Gandhi’s impact is global. He also urged Indians to further the spirit of unity and compassion.

“I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his dreams. May his thoughts enable every youngster be the agent of change he dreamt of, fostering unity and harmony all over,” Modi’s post on X, formerly Twitter, read.

I bow to Mahatma Gandhi on the special occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. His timeless teachings continue to illuminate our path. Mahatma Gandhi's impact is global, motivating the entire humankind to further the spirit of unity and compassion. May we always work towards fulfilling his…

Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs Hardeep Singh Puri said that the emphasis Gandhi laid on cleanliness “inspired one of world’s largest Jan Andolans for cleanliness”. “I pay homage to the apostle of non-violence and peace, Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his 154th Jayanti. The importance he laid upon Swachhata has inspired one of world’s largest Jan Andolans for cleanliness,” Puri said.

I pay homage to the apostle of non-violence & peace, Rashtrapita Mahatma Gandhi Ji on his 154th Jayanti. The importance he laid upon Swachhata has inspired one of world's largest Jan Andolans for cleanliness.

Congress leader Jairam Ramesh urged people to take a pledge to fight against the elements that glorify the ideas and actions of Nathuram Godse, Mahatma Gandhi's assassin. "This Gandhi Jayanti, let us expose the total and complete hypocrisy of those who appropriate Gandhian symbols-- his spectacles, charkha and walking stick-- and project his legacy to the world, but are simply unable and unwilling to uphold all the values he championed and ultimately laid down his life for," Ramesh further said.

On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us stand with those Gandhian organisations in different parts of the country, especially Varanasi, Ahmedabad and New Delhi which are under seige and assault by the forces who not only fought the Mahatma all his life but played a key role in creating a…

Here are some more tributes to Mahatma Gandhi

All through history, tyranny has eventually faced its bitter end when faced with the collective resistance of people. Mahatma Gandhi showed us that this resistance could take the form of non-violence, satyagraha. On this Gandhi Jayanti, let us salute his commitment to truth,…

My tribute to Father of our Nation - #MahatmaGandhi ji on his 154th birth anniversary.

His life and ideals inspired and continues to inspire millions across the world.



On #GandhiJayanti, Ambassador-designate Thierry Mathou and everyone at the Embassy🇫🇷 pay tribute to the Mahatma and the values of peace, tolerance and non-violence that he staunchly upheld.

Gandhiji is deeply admired in France, as reflected in statues in Strasbourg and Vauréal:



October 2, 2023

National holiday on October 2: Stock market, banks closed

BSE and NSE will be closed for trading on October 2 on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti. There will be no trading in equity, equity derivative, commodity derivate and SLB segments on Monday, according to the BSE website. Currency and commodity markets will also remain closed on Monday. For the commodity derivative segment, trading will be closed for both the morning and evening sessions.

Multi Commodity Exchange of India Limited (MCX), India’s first listed exchange, will also remain closed for trading in the morning and evening sessions. Trading will resume across equity, derivates, securities lending and borrowing (SLB) and currency derivative segments on the NSE and the BSE along with forex market on October 3. Banks across India will remain closed on the occasion of Gandhi Jayanti 2023.

