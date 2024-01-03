Hit-and-run law protest: Truck drivers end protest after Centre's assurance of 'decision after talks'

The truck drivers finally ended their nationwide protest against the new provisions in the hit-and-run road accident cases after the government assured the drivers that before implementing a contentious law against hit-and-run cases, it would discuss the matter with the transport body representing them.

The government said the new proposed law that states up to ten years of punishment in hit-and-run cases has not been implemented yet. In addition, the government also said that any decision would be taken only after consulting with the transport body.

Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla said, "There was a discussion with the All India Motor Transport Congress on the law imposing a punishment of ten years (in hit-and-run cases). This law has not yet been implemented. We will implement it only after discussing with the AIMTC."

"We met and discussed the provisions under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), and all issues have been resolved. The new laws have not been implemented yet and will only be implemented after consultation with AIMTC,” added Malkit Singh Bal, the Chairman of the truckers' body's core committee.

After the transport body and the government came to an agreement, on Tuesday, in the late evening, they also urged truck drivers to resume their work immediately.

Multiple petrol pumps in Lucknow remained shut even after the truck drivers' protest was called off. However, “no stock” posters were seen at petrol pumps in the city or causing any inconvenience to locals. “The staff is saying there's no stock. I am even unable to go to work. I don't know what the government is doing regarding this issue," a local told the India Today.

Meanwhile, on Monday, Truck drivers across the country started a protest against the provision of the new criminal law codes regarding hit-and-run accidents in the country. The government recently introduced this new provision under the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, which replaces the British-era Indian Penal Code.

As per the new penal law, if any driver causes the death of a person by rash and negligent driving and flees from the spot without reporting the accident to the authorities could be jailed for up to 10 years or fined, and the truck driver was not happy with it.

This nationwide protest sparked fears of fuel shortage, which led to panic buying among people. On January 2, several visuals came in from various parts of the country, which showed how people were putting up long queues at petrol and diesel pumps to buy as much fuel as possible as they were worried about an impending fuel shortage.

