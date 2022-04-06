Honda HR-V steps out with new design for North America; check details

Japanese auto giant Honda has unveiled a new ‘HR-V’ SUV with a clean and sporty exterior design for the American market. The new 2023 HR-V, which is based on the 11th generation Honda Civic, is also larger than its predecessor, with a longer wheelbase and wider stance.

Expected to be launched in the next few months, the SUV will come with a much more responsive engine and independent rear suspension. Interestingly, this SUV is completely different from the HR-V variant introduced in Asian markets in 2021 and will initially be available to only North American consumers.

Michael Kistemaker, assistant vice president of Automobile Sales, American Honda Motor Co, said, ”By gaining aspirational qualities beyond its segment, the all-new 2023 Honda HR-V will welcome a new generation of customers to Honda and grow in importance as a gateway to the Honda brand.”

The new 2023 Honda HR-V, in terms of looks, features a large octagonal grille with a honeycomb pattern, wide headlamps, and sportier bumpers. Along the side, the HR-V gets a rounded look with a large glasshouse and black claddings around the wheel arches for a rugged look. Around the back, the SUV features a tidy new look with Civic-inspired tail-lights.

Although Honda hasn’t provided any details for the new HR-V’s powertrain options, it is likely to come with two petrol engine options - a 1.5-litre turbocharged unit that churns out 180hp and a 2.0-litre naturally aspirated engine with an output of 158 bhp. In addition to this, a new hybrid powertrain could also be added later.

The outgoing HR-V in the North American market features a 141hp, 1.8-litre petrol unit paired to a CVT gearbox. The upcoming SUV may also feature both manual and automatic transmission options along with an all-wheel-drive system with FWD as standard. 2023 HR-V will replace the current model sold in American markets since 2014.

Honda, with the discontinuation of CR-V in the Indian market in 2020, doesn’t offer any SUV in the country. Although the previous-generation HR-V was expected to come to India, Honda cancelled the plan just a few months ahead of its launch. However, as per reports, Honda is working on a new India-specific SUV, likely to rival Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and other compact SUVs, and could launch it by the end of 2023.