“Hope, hard work, optimism,” Anand Mahindra on sharing his favourite photo of the year

Business tycoon Anand Mahindra posted a photograph on the microblogging site Twitter, saying that it is his favourite photo of 2021.



The chairman of the Mahindra Group even apologised for not giving credits as he did not know to whom the photo belongs. “Apologies, I don’t know who took it so cannot acknowledge the photographer. It showed up in my inbox,” he wrote.



In the photo shared by Mahindra, a small boy can be seen in a school uniform along with his school bag sitting on a vegetable cart. The boy is studying as the picture suggests while a man stands before him.



Heartened by the photo, Mahindra said, “Hope, Hard Work, Optimism. The essence of why we live.”

And here’s my favourite photo of the year. Apologies, I don’t know who took it so cannot acknowledge the photographer. It showed up in my inbox. Hope, Hard Work, Optimism. The essence of why we live…Once again, have a fulfilling New Year. pic.twitter.com/TwucYZruQA — anand mahindra (@anandmahindra) December 31, 2021



Few days back the industrialist shared a viral video of a differently abled man who exemplified the old saying, "Where there is a will, there is a way."

In that video shared by Mahindra, which went viral, it could be seen that a man, despite being a quadruple amputee, is riding a modified vehicle. The video was recorded by a passer-by who can be heard asking questions to the man.

Mahindra offered him a job by tagging his colleague Ram and Mahindra Logistics in a tweet where he wrote, “Ram, can @Mahindralog_MLL make him a Business Associate for last mile delivery?”

