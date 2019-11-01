Housefull 4 box office collection Day 7: Akshay's comedy film inches closer to Rs 150-crore mark in India

Housefull 4 box office collection: Akshay Kumar starrer Housefull 4 continues to attract the audience to theatres despite getting negative reviews. The film seems all set to end its first week on a high note in absence of no major release this week. Housefull 4 has already crossed Rs 100 crore mark in India, and is expected to breach the Rs 150-mark in the next two days. Housefull 4 touched the Rs 100 crore milestone on Tuesday, which took its overall collection to Rs 111.82 crore. Estimates say the film's Day 6 collection was around Rs 15-16 crore, taking its total collection to over Rs 127 crore in India.

Housefull 4 was released on October 25, alongside two mid-range Hindi films -- Tushar Hiranandani's Saan Ki Aanakh and Mikhil Musale's Made In China. Although Housefull 4 has performed better than the other two films, it has been affected by the earnings of Tamil film Bigil, which has surpassed Housefull 4 in the worldwide collection. While Bigil has scored a double century globally, Housefull 4's has pulled in Rs 154.58 crore in less than a week of their release.

Here are Housefull 4 collections:

Day 1: Rs 19.08 crore

Day 2: Rs 18.81 crore

Day 3: Rs 15.33 crore

Day 4: Rs 34.56 crore

Day 5: Rs 24.04 crore

Day 6: Rs 16 crore (estimated)

Housefull 4 had initially gained the advantage of Diwali holidays but the film's shoddy screenplay and storyline have resulted in its decline. With Housefull 4's entry in the Rs 100-crore club, Akshay Kumar has proved his star power yet again. This is his fifth film in a row to touch Rs 100 crore mark. His last 4 films, Kesari, Mission Mangal, 2.0 and Gold, all made to the club.

Directed by Farhad Samji, Housefull 4 boasts features an ensemble star cast that includes Akshay Kumar, Kriti Sanon, Riteish Deshmukh, Kriti Kharbanda, Bobby Deol, Pooja Hegde in the lead roles. The film is the fourth instalment of the hit comedy franchise.

