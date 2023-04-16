How smart cities can transform the way urban Indians live

Did you know that more than half of the world's population lives in cities? And by the end of 2050, urbanisation is expected to add another 2.5 billion new residents to cities, according to the UN Department of Economic and Social Affairs (DESA).

So, what's next? More than ever, there is a need for more efficient, convenient and improved infrastructure to deliver a better quality of life for residents -- and to do so while keeping in mind the environmental, social and economic sustainability.

The good news is that the process has already begun with smart cities coming to the forefront. Deepak NG, Managing Director, Dassault Systemes India, talks to Business Today about what makes a city smart, role of technologies and more:

What is a smart city?

A smart city is designed keeping three key factors in mind, explains Deepak NG. One, it can attract investments, second, it can create tourism, and third it can provide better quality of life to citizens.

With these as the base, the role of technology comes into picture. A smart city uses information and communication technologies (ICT) and other means to improve quality of life, efficiency of urban operation and services, and competitiveness. All of this while ensuring that it meets the needs of present and future generations with respect to economic, social, environmental as well as cultural aspects.

Key features of a smart city

Some of the key features that must form part of a smart city are assured electricity supply including power from solar energy, adequate water supply including waste water recycling, sanitation including solid waste management, rain water harvesting, smart metering, robust IT connectivity and digitalisation, pedestrian friendly pathways, encouragement to non-motorised transport (for instance walking and cycling), intelligent traffic management, creating walkable localities, among others.

Is implementing smart technologies expensive

Smart city projects use technologies and data integration platforms to monitor, control, and optimise everything -- right from public transportation to energy to water.

"If you invest in technologies, you're planning an entire project in advance, even before you build it. Therefore, the possible of smallest errors tend to be eliminated," says Deepak NG, adding that the return on investment (ROI) is higher when technology comes into play.

According to a McKinsey report, cities using smart technology could substantially reduce crime and improve emergency services. Incidents of assault, robbery, and burglary could be lowered by 30-40 per cent.

"Smart systems can optimise call centers and field operations, while traffic-signal preemption gives emergency vehicles a clear driving path. These types of applications could cut emergency response times by 20 to 35 percent," the report added.

It added that deploying a range of applications to their maximum effect could potentially reduce fatalities (from homicide, road traffic, and fires) by 8 to 10 percent. Applications such as pay-as-you-throw digital tracking can reduce the volume of solid waste per capita by 10 to 20 percent.

