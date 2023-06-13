Human Rights Watch, Amnesty to screen BBC documentary on PM Modi in Washington ahead of his visit

Human rights groups Amnesty International and Human Rights Watch have invited policymakers, journalists and analysts for a private screening of the BBC documentary on Prime Minister Narendra Modi in Washington, ahead of his state visit to the White House. The private screening is scheduled for June 20, two days ahead of PM Modi’s visit to the US, where he will be hosted by President Joe Biden.

Human Rights Watch, in announcing the screening, said that it wanted to serve as a reminder that the documentary has been banned in India.

The controversial BBC documentary, ‘India: The Modi Question’, focussed on Modi leadership during the 2002 Gujarat riots, when he was the Chief Minister of the state. As many as 1,000 people are reported to have been killed, while the number is put at more than that by activists.

Following the release of the documentary in January, the Indian government called the documentary a ‘propaganda piece’. "We think that this is a propaganda piece, designed to push a particular discredited narrative. The bias, lack of objectivity, and continuing colonial mindset are blatantly visible," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi had said.

Bagchi added that this documentary is a reflection on the agency and individuals that are peddling this narrative again and makes one wonder about the purpose of this exercise and the agenda behind it. “Frankly, we don't wish to dignify such efforts," he said.

In February, tax officials searched the offices of BBC in Delhi and Mumbai over violations of the foreign exchange rules. Earlier this month, the BBC accepted that they have been paying lower taxes in India as compared to their liability.

Meanwhile, during this visit to the US, PM Modi has been invited to address a joint meeting of the Congress on June 22. PM Modi’s address will focus on his vision for India and the global challenges both the countries face. This would be PM Modi’s second address to a joint meeting of the Congress, the first being seven years ago.

“I am honored to accept and look forward to once again address a Joint Meeting of the Congress. We are proud of our Comprehensive Global Strategic Partnership with the US, built upon the foundation of shared democratic values, strong people-to-people ties, and an unwavering commitment to global peace and prosperity,” PM Modi had replied to the invitation.

(With Reuters inputs)

